American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AXL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 165,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
