American Century Companies Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

