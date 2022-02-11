American Century Companies Inc. Has $370,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.