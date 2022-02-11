American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $54,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $278.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.30 and its 200-day moving average is $318.48. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $263.23 and a one year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

