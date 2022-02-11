American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

