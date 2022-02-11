American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $151.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.47. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

