American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,001,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.95 and a beta of 1.52.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

