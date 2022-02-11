American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

AFG traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

