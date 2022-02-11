American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.
AFG traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.
American Financial Group Company Profile
American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.
