American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American National Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 19,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.