American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

AMWL stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. American Well has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

