Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $280.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Amgen by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 53,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,157,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

