Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $285.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $272.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

AMGN stock opened at $228.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $58,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

