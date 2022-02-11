Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $60.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.26 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 1,649,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

