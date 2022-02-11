Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.67. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of HUN opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

