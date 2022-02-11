Analysts Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

