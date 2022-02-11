Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $505.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.70 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $215.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 174,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

