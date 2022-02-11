Analysts Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,447,000.

Solo Brands stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

