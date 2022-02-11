Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

TSE MMX opened at C$5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.82. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.04 and a 1 year high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$771.52 million and a PE ratio of 24.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.24 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

