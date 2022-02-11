Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $22.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $23.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

WLL opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $22,118,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.