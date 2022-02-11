Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.09.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $212.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

