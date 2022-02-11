Analysts Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Target Price at CHF 35.21

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 35.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.