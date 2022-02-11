Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $193.50

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.61.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
