Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $193.50

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

