Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $232.60

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.60.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $181.73. 277,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,057. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,795,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.