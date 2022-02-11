Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 1,732.86

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($23.28).

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Compass Group alerts:

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.66), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,963.25).

LON:CPG traded down GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,806.50 ($24.43). 2,383,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,300. The company has a market capitalization of £32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,371 ($18.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,820.50 ($24.62). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,649.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.