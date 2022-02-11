Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $460.50

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

DECK traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.11. The stock had a trading volume of 613,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $289.23 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

