Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $1,200.33

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,200.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.75. The company had a trading volume of 339,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.08. Diageo has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

