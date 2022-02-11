Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price at $32.18

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 51,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,692. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

