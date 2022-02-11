Analysts Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price at $21.20

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company cut NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

