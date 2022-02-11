Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 3,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

