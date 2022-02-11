Analyzing Tower One Wireless (TOWTF) and Its Peers

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS: TOWTF) is one of 922 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tower One Wireless to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower One Wireless and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $6.81 million -$1.76 million -5.00 Tower One Wireless Competitors $1.80 billion $144.36 million 2.03

Tower One Wireless’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless’ rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tower One Wireless and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower One Wireless Competitors 5462 19805 42209 815 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Tower One Wireless’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower One Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -19.47% N/A -7.47% Tower One Wireless Competitors -4,228.39% -124.65% -13.85%

Summary

Tower One Wireless rivals beat Tower One Wireless on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

