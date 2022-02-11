Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. 3,668,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,197,904. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

