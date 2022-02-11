Annie Armstrong Sells 3,317 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $9,361.53.

On Friday, January 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66.

LC stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,212,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

