Anre D. Williams Sells 139,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AXP opened at $195.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

