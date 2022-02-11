Anre D. Williams Sells 139,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AXP opened at $195.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $198.72.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
