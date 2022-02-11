Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,453. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
