Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,846 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 17.9% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $511,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.62. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.40 and a 1-year high of $472.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

