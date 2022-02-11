Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

