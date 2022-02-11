Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

