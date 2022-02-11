Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

