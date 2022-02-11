Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

APDN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,361. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

