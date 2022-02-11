Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 7,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,361. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

