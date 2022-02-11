Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

