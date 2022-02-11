Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,255 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Apria were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apria by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apria by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apria by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $71,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $44,066.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,449 shares of company stock worth $12,645,656.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of Apria stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

