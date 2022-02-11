AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.39% of AptarGroup worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

ATR opened at $114.61 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.