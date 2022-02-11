Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2,304.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.63 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

