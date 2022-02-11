Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 B-.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.86.
Aramark stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.08. 1,990,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.
