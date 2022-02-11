ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
MT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 343,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
