ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 343,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €45.00 ($51.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

