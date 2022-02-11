ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 224,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,934,310 shares.The stock last traded at $32.06 and had previously closed at $33.20.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €45.00 ($51.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

