Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

