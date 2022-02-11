Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,629 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

