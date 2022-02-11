Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

